Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) market price of $25.15 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX). It is currently valued at $25.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.91, after setting-off with the price of $24.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.68.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Quanex Building Products Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.59 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $21.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) full year performance was 29.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanex Building Products Corporation shares are logging -5.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $26.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 238795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) recorded performance in the market was 11.32%, having the revenues showcasing 20.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 795.68M, as it employees total of 3767 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quanex Building Products Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.98, with a change in the price was noted +7.04. In a similar fashion, Quanex Building Products Corporation posted a movement of +38.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 153,026 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NX is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical breakdown of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quanex Building Products Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Quanex Building Products Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.06%, alongside a boost of 29.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.04% during last recorded quarter.