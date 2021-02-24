PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) market price of $59.63 offers the impression of an exciting value play

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is priced at $59.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.74 and reached a high price of $46.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $46.16. The stock touched a low price of $37.55.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, PubMatic Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Multiple growth drivers deliver record total revenue for Q4 2020 with year over year revenue growth of 64%, net income growth of 356% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 190%. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PubMatic Inc. shares are logging 1.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.42 and $58.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1003725 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) recorded performance in the market was 65.09%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.19B, as it employees total of 518 workers.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the PubMatic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PUBM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PubMatic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PubMatic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.09%. The shares increased approximately by -7.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.34% in the period of the last 30 days.