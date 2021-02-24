My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 708.61K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of My Size Inc. (MYSZ), which is $1.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.6957 after opening rate of $1.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.40 before closing at $1.48.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, MySize Attending NRF 2021 and Showcasing Its Omni-Channel Solution Tackling Returns. The MySize team will highlight its easy onboarding, omni-channel aspects, and ability to seamlessly solve retailers’ sizing issues amidst the shift to e-commerce. The capabilities are the result of a partnership with GK software, providing full access to their cloud4retail platform. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

My Size Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was -33.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -55.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $3.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 980841 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was 4.96%, having the revenues showcasing 43.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.72M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

The Analysts eye on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2632, with a change in the price was noted +0.5300. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of +51.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 495,414 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.79%.

Considering, the past performance of My Size Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.04%, alongside a downfall of -33.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.69% during last recorded quarter.