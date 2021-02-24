Here is why Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.15%

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) is priced at $2.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.06 and reached a high price of $2.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.14. The stock touched a low price of $2.05.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Overseas Shipholding Group and Greenbrier Marine Announce Second New Barge Delivery. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) ( “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, announced today that it has received delivery of the OSG 205, a 204,000 barrel capacity oil and chemical tank barge for dual mode ITB service pursuant to U.S. Coast Guard NVIC 2-81, Change 1. The barge was built by Greenbrier Marine, a division of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX), in compliance MARPOL Annex VI Regulation 13 Tier III standards regarding nitrogen oxide emissions within emission control areas. This is the second tank barge that Greenbrier Marine has delivered to OSG this year, after delivering its sister barge OSG 204 in May 2020. OSG 204 and 205 are among the largest barges Greenbrier Marine has built, at 581 feet each. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.36 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) full year performance was 16.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares are logging -21.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $2.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 399930 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing 2.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 183.91M, as it employees total of 713 workers.

Specialists analysis on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. posted a movement of +4.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 288,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSG is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Raw Stochastic average of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.04%, alongside a boost of 16.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.88% during last recorded quarter.