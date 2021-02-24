Gear up for the change! Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has hit the volume of 18441915

At the end of the latest market close, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.08 while reaching the peak value of $1.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.92. The stock current value is $1.30.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Amendment to Private Placement Price. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. You can read further details here

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 62.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -12.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18441915 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 138.53%, having the revenues showcasing 148.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.32M.

Market experts do have their say about Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6512, with a change in the price was noted +0.7904. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +155.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,707,464 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kelso Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 138.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.18%, alongside a boost of 62.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 88.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 148.61% during last recorded quarter.