Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.86

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is priced at $6.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.24 and reached a high price of $6.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.89. The stock touched a low price of $5.30.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, ElectraMeccanica Continues Retail Expansion Campaign With Seven New Locations. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the expansion of its retail footprint into seven (7) additional locations along the West Coast of the United States. These direct-to-consumer retail centers include the Company’s first locations in Colorado and Washington as well as additional locations in California, Arizona and Oregon. Following the opening of these new locations, the Company now maintains a total of 20 locations in ten (10) major metropolitan areas within five (5) states in the western U.S. You can read further details here

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.74 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $5.30 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) full year performance was 229.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares are logging -52.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 624.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $13.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15761604 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) recorded performance in the market was 4.20%, having the revenues showcasing -33.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 636.55M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.07, with a change in the price was noted +3.93. In a similar fashion, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted a movement of +155.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,619,158 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOLO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 148.08%, alongside a boost of 229.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -18.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.09% during last recorded quarter.