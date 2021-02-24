Do Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) beta value of 1.65 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), which is $4.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.5277 after opening rate of $5.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.5029 before closing at $6.28.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, Urban Tea Appoints New COO and Independent Director to Drive Expansion in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business. Urban Tea Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Urban Tea”) (NASDAQ: MYT), a premier retailer of specialty teas and baked goods based in Hunan, China, announced today the appointment of Ms. Fengdan Zhou as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Yunfei Song as an independent director, effective immediately. The new leadership will lead and support the Company’s critical strategic expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining. You can read further details here

Urban Tea Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.69 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) full year performance was -2.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban Tea Inc. shares are logging -65.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 231.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $14.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1482556 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) recorded performance in the market was 185.63%, having the revenues showcasing 185.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.84M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Analysts verdict on Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban Tea Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.10, with a change in the price was noted +3.32. In a similar fashion, Urban Tea Inc. posted a movement of +201.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,034,183 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MYT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Urban Tea Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 185.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.67%, alongside a downfall of -2.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 119.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 185.63% during last recorded quarter.