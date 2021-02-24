Do Inpixon (INPX) beta value of 2.32 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Inpixon (INPX). It is currently valued at $1.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.44, after setting-off with the price of $1.405. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.58.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, Inpixon Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market. Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that on February 16, 2021 it entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase 9,950,250 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,950,250 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.01 per share (or $2.009 per pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.01 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Inpixon had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8900 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Inpixon (INPX) full year performance was -47.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inpixon shares are logging -52.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $2.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13602533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inpixon (INPX) recorded performance in the market was 35.29%, having the revenues showcasing 25.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.36M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Inpixon (INPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inpixon a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2110, with a change in the price was noted +0.2800. In a similar fashion, Inpixon posted a movement of +25.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,338,055 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INPX is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Inpixon (INPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Inpixon in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Inpixon, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.55%, alongside a downfall of -47.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by -14.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.45% during last recorded quarter.