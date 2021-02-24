Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) market price of $20.04 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) was valued at $19.80. IThe stock current value is $20.04.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 4:30pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions. You can read further details here

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.17 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $17.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) full year performance was -9.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are logging -8.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.40 and $21.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 293695 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) recorded performance in the market was 11.05%, having the revenues showcasing 15.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 869.03M.

Specialists analysis on Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.74, with a change in the price was noted +3.58. In a similar fashion, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. posted a movement of +21.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 236,676 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.88%, alongside a downfall of -9.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.72% during last recorded quarter.