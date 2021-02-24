Analysts Mean recommendation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is priced at $4.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.895 and reached a high price of $4.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.11. The stock touched a low price of $3.73.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Akebia Therapeutics Appoints LeAnne M. Zumwalt, Dialysis Industry Leader, to Board of Directors. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced the appointment of LeAnne M. Zumwalt to its Board of Directors, effective February 16, 2021. Ms. Zumwalt was most recently Group Vice President, Government Affairs at DaVita Inc., one of the largest providers of dialysis and kidney care services in the United States. You can read further details here

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.14 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) full year performance was -58.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -69.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.09 and $13.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10521349 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) recorded performance in the market was 47.50%, having the revenues showcasing 41.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 579.52M, as it employees total of 360 workers.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.20, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +72.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,885,445 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKBA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.32%, alongside a downfall of -58.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.92% during last recorded quarter.