Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is on the roll with an average volume of 583.62K in the recent 3 months

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is priced at $4.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.235 and reached a high price of $2.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.37. The stock touched a low price of $2.235.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock with LF International Pte. Ltd., a Company Controlled by CTI’s Chairman Mr. Yubao Li, Pending Shareholder Approval. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (Nasdaq:CTIB) (“Yunhong CTI” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement with LF International Pte. Ltd., a company controlled by the Company’s Chairman Mr. Yubao Li (the “Investor”), whereby the investor made a $1.5 million strategic investment in Yunhong CTI in exchange for 170,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. The agreement is subject to approval by the Company’s shareholders. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Yunhong CTI Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.00 on 02/23/21, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) full year performance was 56.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares are logging -51.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 526.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $8.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 117963799 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) recorded performance in the market was 37.79%, having the revenues showcasing 6.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.51M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.97, with a change in the price was noted +2.34. In a similar fashion, Yunhong CTI Ltd. posted a movement of +146.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,039,859 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Yunhong CTI Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.92%, alongside a boost of 56.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.28% during last recorded quarter.