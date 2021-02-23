Why is Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) up 112.87% from the day 1 this year?

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is priced at $2.15 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Luokung Technology Corp. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules. Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), today announced that on February 19, 2021, it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 48,076,923 ordinary shares and (ii) warrants to purchase 19,230,768 ordinary shares at a combined purchase price of $2.08. The gross proceeds to Luokung from this offering are approximately $100,000,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.38 per share and expire three years from the date of issuance. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.86 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was 112.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -44.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 532.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $3.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20320802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was 216.18%, having the revenues showcasing 414.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 710.15M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Specialists analysis on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.70, with a change in the price was noted +1.69. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of +367.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,632,585 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 216.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 299.63%, alongside a boost of 112.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 235.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 414.60% during last recorded quarter.