Time to Buy Beat-Down TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is priced at $35.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $38.17 and reached a high price of $41.197, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $38.69. The stock touched a low price of $36.40.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, TransMedics to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference. TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today that members of the management team will present virtually at the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

TransMedics Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $17.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) full year performance was 109.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransMedics Group Inc. shares are logging -13.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.10 and $41.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 874701 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) recorded performance in the market was 94.42%, having the revenues showcasing 172.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 986.59M, as it employees total of 109 workers.

Analysts verdict on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the TransMedics Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.19, with a change in the price was noted +21.94. In a similar fashion, TransMedics Group Inc. posted a movement of +158.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,700 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMDX is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TransMedics Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TransMedics Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 94.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 116.27%, alongside a boost of 109.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 172.66% during last recorded quarter.