Time to Buy Beat-Down Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT). It is currently valued at $79.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $78.63, after setting-off with the price of $77.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $77.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $77.78.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Safety Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2020 Events. The Board of Directors of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) today approved a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021. You can read further details here

Safety Insurance Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.81 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $72.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) full year performance was -16.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares are logging -14.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.45 and $93.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 132895 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) recorded performance in the market was -0.15%, having the revenues showcasing 3.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.17B, as it employees total of 609 workers.

The Analysts eye on Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safety Insurance Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.91, with a change in the price was noted +9.44. In a similar fashion, Safety Insurance Group Inc. posted a movement of +13.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 64,447 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SAFT is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Safety Insurance Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Safety Insurance Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.95%, alongside a downfall of -16.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.65% during last recorded quarter.