Time to Buy Beat-Down Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL). It is currently valued at $2.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.29, after setting-off with the price of $3.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.78.

Recently in News on June 28, 2020, Dragon Victory International Limited Announce Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Dragon Victory International Limited (Nasdaq: LYL or the “Company”), a company that offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China announce today that it has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which concerns minimum bid price listing requirements. As previously announced, Dragon Victory International Limited had been notified by Nasdaq that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. You can read further details here

Dragon Victory International Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.88 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $2.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) full year performance was 147.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dragon Victory International Limited shares are logging -39.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 249.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3566506 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) recorded performance in the market was 26.92%, having the revenues showcasing -25.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.16M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dragon Victory International Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.69, with a change in the price was noted +2.03. In a similar fashion, Dragon Victory International Limited posted a movement of +214.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,248,866 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dragon Victory International Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dragon Victory International Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 156.03%, alongside a boost of 147.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.75% during last recorded quarter.