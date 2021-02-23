Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) was up 21.97%

At the end of the latest market close, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) was valued at $2.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.77 while reaching the peak value of $2.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.21. The stock current value is $2.72.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, VBL Therapeutics Announces Data Safety Monitoring Committee Provides Green Light to Advance the OVAL Phase 3 Registration Enabling Study of VB-111 in Ovarian Cancer. VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced the results of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) pre-planned review of the ongoing OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling study of VB-111 in recurrent ovarian cancer. The committee found no safety issues with the trial and recommended its continuation as planned. You can read further details here

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.09 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) full year performance was 53.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are logging -11.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $3.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8326387 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) recorded performance in the market was 17.99%, having the revenues showcasing 84.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.81M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.74, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted a movement of +131.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 462,295 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VBLT is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vascular Biogenics Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.40%, alongside a boost of 53.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.30% during last recorded quarter.