Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) was up 15.76%

At the end of the latest market close, Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) was valued at $1.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.88 while reaching the peak value of $2.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.85. The stock current value is $2.13.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results, Provides January 2021 Operating Metrics. Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Senmiao Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.32 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) full year performance was 249.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senmiao Technology Limited shares are logging -9.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 719.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22844199 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) recorded performance in the market was 99.07%, having the revenues showcasing 99.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.18M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

The Analysts eye on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Senmiao Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.20, with a change in the price was noted +1.43. In a similar fashion, Senmiao Technology Limited posted a movement of +204.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,512,035 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIHS is recording 3.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Technical rundown of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Senmiao Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 425.93%, alongside a boost of 249.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.07% during last recorded quarter.