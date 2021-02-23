Recent Change of -7.68% in the Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) is priced at $13.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.29 and reached a high price of $16.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.51. The stock touched a low price of $14.20.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SFTW) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Osprey, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with BlackSky Holdings, Inc., a leading real-time geospatial intelligence, imagery, and data analytics company, and result in BlackSky becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Osprey shareholders will retain ownership of only 21% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.47 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $10.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) full year performance was 45.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -23.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.11 and $17.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4137150 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) recorded performance in the market was 38.59%, having the revenues showcasing 43.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 534.55M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.49, with a change in the price was noted +3.27. In a similar fashion, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +32.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 620,112 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFTW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW)

Raw Stochastic average of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.83%, alongside a boost of 45.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by 29.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.91% during last recorded quarter.