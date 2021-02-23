Recent Change of -19.99% in the GreenBox POS (GBOX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GreenBox POS (GBOX), which is $11.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.0079 after opening rate of $13.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.31 before closing at $14.26.

Recently in News on February 19, 2021, GreenBox POS Announces Closing and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option of $50.1 Million Public Offering. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,772,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share, which included the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option for 622,500 shares of common stock, for gross proceeds to the Company of $50,111,250 before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

GreenBox POS had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) full year performance was 2871.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenBox POS shares are logging -26.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11086.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $15.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1233845 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenBox POS (GBOX) recorded performance in the market was 74.46%, having the revenues showcasing 228.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 355.99M.

Specialists analysis on GreenBox POS (GBOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenBox POS a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: GreenBox POS (GBOX)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 956.77%, alongside a boost of 2871.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -18.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 228.44% during last recorded quarter.