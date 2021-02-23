Reasons Why Long-term Faith on GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), which is $5.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.8501 after opening rate of $6.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.31 before closing at $6.80.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering. via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the closing of its bought deal offering of 1,644,000 shares of its common stock, which included 204,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $6.25, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $10.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

GeoVax Labs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.71 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $3.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) full year performance was 62.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares are logging -84.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.56 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1488894 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) recorded performance in the market was 63.02%, having the revenues showcasing 100.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.10M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GeoVax Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.88, with a change in the price was noted +2.71. In a similar fashion, GeoVax Labs Inc. posted a movement of +96.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,901,836 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOVX is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GeoVax Labs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.90%, alongside a boost of 62.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.36% during last recorded quarter.