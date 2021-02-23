Mogo Inc. (MOGO) market price of $8.86 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is priced at $8.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.29 and reached a high price of $9.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.77. The stock touched a low price of $8.80.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market. Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a financial technology, digital payments and crypto company, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 5,346,536 common shares at a purchase price of US$10.10 per common share in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) rules. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately US$54 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and expenses of the Offering payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mogo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.86 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) full year performance was 248.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mogo Inc. shares are logging -25.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1496.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $11.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8630821 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mogo Inc. (MOGO) recorded performance in the market was 135.01%, having the revenues showcasing 334.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 356.93M.

Market experts do have their say about Mogo Inc. (MOGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mogo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.54, with a change in the price was noted +7.34. In a similar fashion, Mogo Inc. posted a movement of +482.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,534,771 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Mogo Inc. (MOGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Mogo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mogo Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 446.91%, alongside a boost of 248.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 97.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 334.31% during last recorded quarter.