Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) Quarterly Performance is 0.86%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) was valued at $4.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.58 while reaching the peak value of $4.9399 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.54. The stock current value is $4.59.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Gulf Resources Provides Guidance for fourth quarter 2020 and Announces the Receipt of Governmental Notification to Temporarily Close Bromine Facilities. Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) (“Gulf Resources” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today provided operational guidance for fourth quarter 2020 and announced that it has received a notification from the government of Shouguang City, pursuant to which all bromine facilities in Shouguang City will be temporarily closed from December 25, 2020 until February 19, 2021 8:00 AM China Time. Such notification was issued on November 24, 2020, while Company received it on November 26th, 2020. To comply with such notification, the Company expects to temporarily stop production at its bromine facilities during the aforesaid period. You can read further details here

Gulf Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.80 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $3.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) full year performance was 19.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gulf Resources Inc. shares are logging -28.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.64 and $6.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 88663 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) recorded performance in the market was 13.83%, having the revenues showcasing 0.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.81M, as it employees total of 606 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Gulf Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, Gulf Resources Inc. posted a movement of -6.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 45,753 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GURE is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gulf Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gulf Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.70%, alongside a boost of 19.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.86% during last recorded quarter.