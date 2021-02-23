Gear up for the change! Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) has hit the volume of 75347

At the end of the latest market close, Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) was valued at $45.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.95 while reaching the peak value of $46.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.85. The stock current value is $45.19.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, LipoMedix Announces Manufacturing Agreement with ForDoz for Promitil®. LipoMedix, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused pharmaceutical company involved in the development of innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on a pegylated liposomal drug delivery platform, today announced that its lead compound, Promitil® (PL-MLP), will be manufactured in the United States by ForDoz Pharma (ForDoz), a privately owned, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added sterile and complex injectable products. You can read further details here

Rafael Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.67 on 02/23/21, with the lowest value was $21.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) full year performance was 115.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rafael Holdings Inc. shares are logging -2.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 380.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.40 and $46.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 75347 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) recorded performance in the market was 94.47%, having the revenues showcasing 118.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 662.11M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rafael Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.76, with a change in the price was noted +29.43. In a similar fashion, Rafael Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +179.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,638 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RFL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)

Raw Stochastic average of Rafael Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rafael Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 94.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 171.07%, alongside a boost of 115.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 48.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 82.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.98% during last recorded quarter.