Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) is on the roll with an average volume of 368.81K in the recent 3 months

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) is priced at $56.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.97 and reached a high price of $57.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $43.77. The stock touched a low price of $51.48.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (“Cooper Tire” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CTB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (“Goodyear) (NASDAQ:GT). Under the terms of the agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share for a total equity value of approximately $2.8 billion. Based on Goodyear’s closing stock price on February 19, 2021, the last trading day prior to the announcement, the implied cash and stock consideration to be received by Cooper Tire shareholders is $54.36 per share, You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.68 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $36.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) full year performance was 111.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares are logging 27.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 309.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.82 and $44.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10327500 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) recorded performance in the market was 39.85%, having the revenues showcasing 39.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.78B, as it employees total of 8720 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.89, with a change in the price was noted +25.38. In a similar fashion, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company posted a movement of +81.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 469,626 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTB is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical rundown of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

Raw Stochastic average of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.94%, alongside a boost of 111.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.51% during last recorded quarter.