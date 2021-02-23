Analysts Mean recommendation for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is priced at $15.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.39 and reached a high price of $15.5809, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.26. The stock touched a low price of $13.21.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Gatos Silver Announces Restoration of Full Grid Power at Cerro Los Gatos. Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that full power from Mexico’s national power grid has been restored at its Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) mine site. CLG is currently operating the surface facilities and the full complement of underground mining infrastructure and activities. The CLG process plant will resume operation early this week upon completion of the previously accelerated maintenance activities that commenced during the temporary power restriction in Northern Mexico. Given the expedited restoration of full grid power, the outage has had minimal impact on the Company’s mining and processing activities. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gatos Silver Inc. shares are logging -36.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.78 and $24.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1178368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) recorded performance in the market was 17.11%, having the revenues showcasing 136.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 906.44M, as it employees total of 560 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GATO is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Raw Stochastic average of Gatos Silver Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Gatos Silver Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.11%. The shares increased approximately by 1.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 136.22% during last recorded quarter.