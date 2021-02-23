Analysts Mean recommendation for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was 3.60: Is this the key time?

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is priced at $20.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.84 and reached a high price of $21.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.68. The stock touched a low price of $19.31.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, American Airlines Names Adriane M. Brown to Its Board of Directors. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced the election of Adriane M. Brown, 62, to its board of directors. Brown will also serve on the company’s Audit and Corporate Governance and Public Responsibility committees. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.77 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -26.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -29.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $28.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 99196021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 29.61%, having the revenues showcasing 60.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.40B, as it employees total of 102700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.78, with a change in the price was noted +7.68. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +60.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 71,002,500 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Airlines Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.52%, alongside a downfall of -26.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.44% during last recorded quarter.