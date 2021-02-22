Why is ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) up 23.58% from the day 1 this year?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) is priced at $1.18 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Update: ReTo Eco-Solutions Receives Funding with Launch of Second High-Visibility Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone Project. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced it received State-backed funding with the launch of its second high-visibility Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone project. The latest project launch follows ReTo’s successful August 2020 launch of a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment solution, as part of the Yanqing-to-Chongli Expressway, connecting the two competition zones for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the Yanqing district of Beijing and the Chongli district of Zhangjiakou. You can read further details here

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.6700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) full year performance was 23.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares are logging -38.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 293.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8200323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) recorded performance in the market was 77.58%, having the revenues showcasing 114.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.50M, as it employees total of 139 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7476, with a change in the price was noted +0.6643. In a similar fashion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +128.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,080,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RETO is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical breakdown of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

Raw Stochastic average of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.64%, alongside a boost of 23.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 114.08% during last recorded quarter.