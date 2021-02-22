Time to Buy Beat-Down Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), which is $2.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.80 after opening rate of $2.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.65 before closing at $2.83.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Meten EdtechX Wins Annual Influential Brand and Outstanding Live Broadcast Enterprise. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company, through its industry-leading brand Likeshuo, was presented with the Annual Influential Brand and Outstanding Live Broadcast Enterprise awards on January 28, 2021 by Taobao Education (xue.taobao.com), an online interactive classroom platform of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.27 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -73.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -89.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $24.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1636988 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 35.00%, having the revenues showcasing -18.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 150.80M, as it employees total of 5491 workers.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.85, with a change in the price was noted -3.52. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -56.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,011,403 in trading volumes.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.90%, alongside a downfall of -73.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.18% during last recorded quarter.