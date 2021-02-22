Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) market price of $9.63 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is priced at $9.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.25 and reached a high price of $10.3592, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.15. The stock touched a low price of $9.615.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Deloitte to acquire The Working Group Inc. to enhance digital and cloud transformation. Deloitte is acquiring digital consulting firm, The Working Group Inc. ("TWG"), to aid its mid-market and large clients in digital and cloud transformation, and bolster Deloitte's global digital strategy. Founded in Toronto in 2002, TWG is a recognized market leader in designing and developing modern applications and data platforms. Laser focused on helping companies become fluent digital organizations, TWG builds and improves their clients' digital products, experiences, and culture.

Ribbon Communications Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.25 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $6.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) full year performance was 198.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ribbon Communications Inc. shares are logging -14.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 393.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $11.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1052603 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) recorded performance in the market was 46.80%, having the revenues showcasing 76.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.48B, as it employees total of 2209 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Ribbon Communications Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.18, with a change in the price was noted +5.91. In a similar fashion, Ribbon Communications Inc. posted a movement of +158.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 563,949 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RBBN is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Raw Stochastic average of Ribbon Communications Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ribbon Communications Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.72%, alongside a boost of 198.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.70% during last recorded quarter.