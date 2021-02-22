Recent Change of 4.65% in the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) was valued at $1.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.78 while reaching the peak value of $1.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.72. The stock current value is $1.80.

Recently in News on February 19, 2021, Taseko To Release Year End 2020 Financial and Production Results. Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the “Company”) will release its year-end 2020 financial and production results after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Taseko Mines Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) full year performance was 309.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taseko Mines Limited shares are logging -2.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 800.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4012206 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recorded performance in the market was 36.36%, having the revenues showcasing 116.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 477.11M, as it employees total of 191 workers.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Taseko Mines Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1731, with a change in the price was noted +0.8100. In a similar fashion, Taseko Mines Limited posted a movement of +81.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,167,709 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGB is recording 1.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Taseko Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Taseko Mines Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.90%, alongside a boost of 309.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.87% during last recorded quarter.