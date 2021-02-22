Reasons Why Long-term Faith on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Could Pay Off Investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). It is currently valued at $17.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.2436, after setting-off with the price of $17.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.52.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director. FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.01 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $11.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 79.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -27.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 319.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.17 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5616225 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 30.13%, having the revenues showcasing 64.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.87B.

Specialists analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.39, with a change in the price was noted +7.97. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +83.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,142,936 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.35%, alongside a boost of 79.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.69% during last recorded quarter.