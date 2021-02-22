Here is why Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) recent weekly performance of -5.07% shouldn’t bother you at All

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is priced at $68.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $69.51 and reached a high price of $69.6425, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $70.02. The stock touched a low price of $67.94.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Con Edison Reports 2020 Earnings. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2020 net income for common stock of $1,101 million or $3.29 a share compared with $1,343 million or $4.09 a share in 2019. Adjusted earnings were $1,399 million or $4.18 a share in 2020 compared with $1,438 million or $4.38 a share in 2019. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2020 exclude the impact of the impairment loss related to Con Edison’s investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2020 and 2019 exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments in certain renewable electric production projects of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) and the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses. You can read further details here

Consolidated Edison Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.09 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $66.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) full year performance was -27.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are logging -27.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.03 and $94.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4358716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) recorded performance in the market was -5.66%, having the revenues showcasing -13.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.96B, as it employees total of 14071 workers.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Consolidated Edison Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.20, with a change in the price was noted -7.59. In a similar fashion, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted a movement of -10.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,373,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ED is recording 1.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Edison Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Consolidated Edison Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.16%, alongside a downfall of -27.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.97% during last recorded quarter.