Gear up for the change! Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) has hit the volume of 1203236

For the readers interested in the stock health of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC). It is currently valued at $15.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.20, after setting-off with the price of $14.804. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.06.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, Lottery.com Enters MOU with MSL to Offer U.S. Lottery Products in Ukraine. Lottery.com, a leading online platform to play the lottery online or from a mobile device, continues its international expansion and has announced that it has entered into an MOU for cooperation with MSL, a Ukrainian state lottery operator, to offer select Lottery.com products in the Ukraine. This announcement comes on the heels of the Company reaffirming its intent to sign a definitive agreement for a business combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) by mid-February 2021. Select products from the Company will be available both physically and electronically, when approved by Ukrainian legislation, and will be in accordance with current and upcoming compliance requirements of the Ukrainian legislation on lotteries. You can read further details here

Trident Acquisitions Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.20 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $11.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) full year performance was 51.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are logging 5.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.30 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1203236 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) recorded performance in the market was 30.69%, having the revenues showcasing 44.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.34M.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Trident Acquisitions Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.93, with a change in the price was noted +4.88. In a similar fashion, Trident Acquisitions Corp. posted a movement of +45.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 402,944 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDAC is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Trident Acquisitions Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Trident Acquisitions Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.94%, alongside a boost of 51.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.37% during last recorded quarter.