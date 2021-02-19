Why is Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) down -1.67% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI), which is $9.38 to be very precise.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2020. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE: SBI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.64 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $9.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) full year performance was -1.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are logging -3.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.31 and $9.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 125182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) recorded performance in the market was 2.17%, having the revenues showcasing 4.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.37M.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. posted a movement of +2.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,032 in trading volumes.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.70%, alongside a downfall of -1.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.21% during last recorded quarter.