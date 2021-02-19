Why is Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) down -4.80% from the day 1 this year?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) is priced at $2.38 after the most recent trading session.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.40 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.23 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) full year performance was -4.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares are logging -5.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $2.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5162551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) recorded performance in the market was 4.39%, having the revenues showcasing 6.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 246.35M.

Specialists analysis on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. posted a movement of +11.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,445,677 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY)

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.21%, alongside a downfall of -4.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.73% during last recorded quarter.