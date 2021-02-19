VEON Ltd. (VEON) Quarterly Performance is 26.39%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, VEON Ltd. (VEON) was valued at $1.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.76 while reaching the peak value of $1.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.69. The stock current value is $1.82.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, VEON Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event live or … Investor Network You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9000 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -23.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -26.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8192867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was 20.53%, having the revenues showcasing 26.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.26B, as it employees total of 46492 workers.

Analysts verdict on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5176, with a change in the price was noted +0.5200. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +40.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,381,541 in trading volumes.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.18%, alongside a downfall of -23.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.39% during last recorded quarter.