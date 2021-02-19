Twilio Inc. (TWLO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.02M

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is priced at $443.49 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Twilio Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock. Twilio Inc. (“Twilio”) (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1,000,000,000 of shares of its Class A common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by Twilio. In addition, Twilio expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150,000,000 of shares of its Class A common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

Twilio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $457.30 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $326.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) full year performance was 246.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twilio Inc. shares are logging 0.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 551.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $68.06 and $441.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6371143 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twilio Inc. (TWLO) recorded performance in the market was 31.02%, having the revenues showcasing 59.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.63B, as it employees total of 3664 workers.

Analysts verdict on Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the Twilio Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 332.68, with a change in the price was noted +205.09. In a similar fashion, Twilio Inc. posted a movement of +86.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,469,198 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWLO is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Twilio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.03%, alongside a boost of 246.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.23% during last recorded quarter.