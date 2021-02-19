Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 282.08K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK), which is $4.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.19 after opening rate of $3.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.54 before closing at $3.63.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Skillful Craftsman Appoints Mr. Dawei Chen as Chief Strategy Officer. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Dawei Chen as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective on January 21, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares are logging -35.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $6.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7615175 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) recorded performance in the market was 42.67%, having the revenues showcasing 43.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.65M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.36. In a similar fashion, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited posted a movement of +45.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,564 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDTK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK)

Raw Stochastic average of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.67%. The shares increased approximately by 14.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.14% during last recorded quarter.