Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 6.16M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO), which is $14.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.28 after opening rate of $15.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.22 before closing at $15.37.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Romeo Power Announces Redemption of Public Warrants. Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced today that it will redeem all of the outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated February 7, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between Romeo Power (formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp.) and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as warrant agent, and that remain outstanding following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 18, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), for a redemption price of $0.01 per warrant. Warrants that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Romeo Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.35 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $14.22 for the same time period, recorded on 02/18/21.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) full year performance was 43.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Romeo Power Inc. shares are logging -63.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $38.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6534471 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) recorded performance in the market was -36.37%, having the revenues showcasing 40.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Romeo Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.85, with a change in the price was noted +3.66. In a similar fashion, Romeo Power Inc. posted a movement of +34.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,157,900 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.02%, alongside a boost of 43.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -21.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.29% during last recorded quarter.