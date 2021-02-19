Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was down -5.82%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK). It is currently valued at $3.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.59, after setting-off with the price of $3.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.61.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Remark Entertainment Chosen as the Exclusive Marketing Partner for SuperDraft, Inc.. Remark Entertainment, a division of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, has been named the exclusive marketing partner for SuperDraft, Inc. (www.caesars.com/SuperDraft), the innovative online daily fantasy sports (“DFS”) platform founded by Steve Wang. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.72 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was 421.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -27.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1260.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $4.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5747621 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 78.95%, having the revenues showcasing 185.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 337.52M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.89, with a change in the price was noted +2.27. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +200.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,793,566 in trading volumes.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 161.54%, alongside a boost of 421.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 185.71% during last recorded quarter.