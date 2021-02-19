Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) was up 2.59%

At the end of the latest market close, North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) was valued at $11.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.70 while reaching the peak value of $12.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.70. The stock current value is $12.27.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, North American Construction Group Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.To … Investor Network You can read further details here

North American Construction Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.53 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $8.95 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) full year performance was 6.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, North American Construction Group Ltd. shares are logging 2.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.11 and $12.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 89130 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) recorded performance in the market was 21.05%, having the revenues showcasing 29.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 355.69M, as it employees total of 165 workers.

The Analysts eye on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the North American Construction Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.11, with a change in the price was noted +5.66. In a similar fashion, North American Construction Group Ltd. posted a movement of +87.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 80,208 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOA is recording 1.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.74.

Technical rundown of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)

Raw Stochastic average of North American Construction Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.66%.

Considering, the past performance of North American Construction Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.72%, alongside a boost of 6.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.72% during last recorded quarter.