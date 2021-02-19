Reasons Why Long-term Faith on voxeljet AG (VJET) Could Pay Off Investors

voxeljet AG (VJET) is priced at $25.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.01 and reached a high price of $24.895, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.26. The stock touched a low price of $22.80.

Recently in News on February 17, 2021, voxeljet AG Completes $12 Million Registered Direct Offering. voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company”, or “voxeljet”), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has completed its registered direct offering and sale of 443,414 Ordinary Shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts at a purchase price of EUR 22.27 per share (this equals $26.95 per Ordinary Share based on the exchange rate as of the close of business in New York on February 9, 2021). You can read further details here

voxeljet AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.00 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $8.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

voxeljet AG (VJET) full year performance was 172.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, voxeljet AG shares are logging -37.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 759.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.92 and $40.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 133465 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the voxeljet AG (VJET) recorded performance in the market was 138.32%, having the revenues showcasing 121.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.09M, as it employees total of 297 workers.

Market experts do have their say about voxeljet AG (VJET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the voxeljet AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.89, with a change in the price was noted +17.94. In a similar fashion, voxeljet AG posted a movement of +252.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,206 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VJET is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Technical breakdown of voxeljet AG (VJET)

Raw Stochastic average of voxeljet AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of voxeljet AG, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 138.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 339.70%, alongside a boost of 172.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.52% during last recorded quarter.