Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $5.75

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). It is currently valued at $5.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.80, after setting-off with the price of $5.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.36.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Changes in Management. Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that Mr. Jiong Feng has resigned from his position as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer due to personal reasons, effective from February 8, 2021. Mr. Dinggui Yan, the Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, expressed appreciation for Mr. Feng’s contributions to the development of the Company on behalf of the board of directors and management team of the Company. You can read further details here

Jiayin Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.80 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) full year performance was 83.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jiayin Group Inc. shares are logging -80.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 268.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1333753 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) recorded performance in the market was 93.44%, having the revenues showcasing 113.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 312.46M, as it employees total of 970 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.37, with a change in the price was noted +3.05. In a similar fashion, Jiayin Group Inc. posted a movement of +107.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,995 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jiayin Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 93.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.07%, alongside a boost of 83.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 113.77% during last recorded quarter.