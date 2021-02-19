Do DURECT Corporation (DRRX) beta value of 1.60 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, DURECT Corporation (DRRX) was valued at $2.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.66 while reaching the peak value of $2.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.42. The stock current value is $2.59.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, DURECT Corporation Announces Pricing of $42.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) (“DURECT”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 17,708,333 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of approximately $42,500,000, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by DURECT. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, DURECT has granted the underwriter for the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,656,249 shares of its common stock. You can read further details here

DURECT Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.95 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) full year performance was 25.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DURECT Corporation shares are logging -12.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $2.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5263769 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DURECT Corporation (DRRX) recorded performance in the market was 25.12%, having the revenues showcasing 42.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 587.54M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Analysts verdict on DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the DURECT Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.03, with a change in the price was noted +0.94. In a similar fashion, DURECT Corporation posted a movement of +56.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,447,814 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DURECT Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DURECT Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.10%, alongside a boost of 25.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.31% during last recorded quarter.