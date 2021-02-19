Boiling and ready to burst as Yalla Group Limited (YALA) last month performance was 60.16%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yalla Group Limited (YALA). It is currently valued at $27.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.39, after setting-off with the price of $32.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $26.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $33.85.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Yalla Group Limited Announces Appointment of Independent Director. Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that Ms. Lili Xu has been appointed as an independent director on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective on February 1, 2021. Ms. Xu will serve as a member of audit committee. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yalla Group Limited shares are logging -34.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 335.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $41.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5016387 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) recorded performance in the market was 90.23%, having the revenues showcasing 214.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.07B, as it employees total of 274 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YALA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Raw Stochastic average of Yalla Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Yalla Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.23%. The shares increased approximately by -14.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 214.78% during last recorded quarter.