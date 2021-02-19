Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) market price of $43.87 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX). It is currently valued at $43.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $43.00, after setting-off with the price of $41.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $41.88.

Recently in News on February 19, 2021, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V to Host Earnings Call. Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ:BWMX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.77 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $32.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) full year performance was 312.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging 0.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 673.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.67 and $43.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 205671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) recorded performance in the market was 22.64%, having the revenues showcasing 41.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.46B, as it employees total of 674 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.08, with a change in the price was noted +25.76. In a similar fashion, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +144.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,527 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 181.26%, alongside a boost of 312.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.53% during last recorded quarter.