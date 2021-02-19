Analysts Mean recommendation for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is priced at $8.18 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results and provided an update on other matters, as highlighted below. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.60 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $8.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) full year performance was -49.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares are logging -50.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $16.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6026206 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) recorded performance in the market was -0.73%, having the revenues showcasing 0.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.83B, as it employees total of 5000 workers.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.00, with a change in the price was noted +2.72. In a similar fashion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted a movement of +49.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,018,039 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAA is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.54%, alongside a downfall of -49.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.25% during last recorded quarter.