Why is Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) up 135.94% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) was valued at $7.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.65 while reaching the peak value of $7.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.33. The stock current value is $19.00.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, SOCMA and Greenland Technologies Sign Co-Operation Agreement to Support U.S. Production of Electric Industrial Vehicles. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) (“Greenland”), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, and Fujian South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd. (“SOCMA”, www.socmachinery.com), a leading company specialized in designing, manufacturing and distributing heavy industrial machinery and vehicles, today announced a co-operation agreement to utilize SOCMA’s existing supply-chain and certain technologies to support Greenland’s production of electric industrial vehicles in the United States. The agreement also represents a commitment by Greenland to invest in the U.S. as a key center of innovation in the global electric vehicle market. You can read further details here

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.99 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $6.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) full year performance was 135.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares are logging 66.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1596.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 38142986 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) recorded performance in the market was 4.28%, having the revenues showcasing 23.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.58M, as it employees total of 304 workers.

Analysts verdict on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.79, with a change in the price was noted +18.33. In a similar fashion, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation posted a movement of +754.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,320,288 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTEC is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 156.80%, alongside a boost of 135.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.77% during last recorded quarter.