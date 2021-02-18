Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Quarterly Performance is 42.07%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) was valued at $13.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.48 while reaching the peak value of $13.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.29. The stock current value is $13.49.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Suzano SA to Host Earnings Call. Suzano SA (BCBA:SUZ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Suzano S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.77 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $10.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) full year performance was 47.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suzano S.A. shares are logging -2.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.43 and $13.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 769885 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suzano S.A. (SUZ) recorded performance in the market was 20.21%, having the revenues showcasing 42.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.13B.

Analysts verdict on Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Suzano S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.30, with a change in the price was noted +5.25. In a similar fashion, Suzano S.A. posted a movement of +63.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 425,633 in trading volumes.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Suzano S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.30%, alongside a boost of 47.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.07% during last recorded quarter.