Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) market price of $10.18 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA). It is currently valued at $10.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.20, after setting-off with the price of $10.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.19.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Finance of America Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results. – Pretax Income Grew 65% From Prior Quarter And 2020 YTD More Than Quintupled From Prior Year –– Funded Volume Grew 10% From Prior Quarter And 2020 YTD Increased 68% From Prior Year –– Raises Full Year 2020 Outlook –– Investor Call Scheduled For Tuesday, December 1, 2020 At 5:00 pm Eastern Time –. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Replay Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.55 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $10.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) full year performance was 1.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -7.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.49 and $10.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577099 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) recorded performance in the market was -2.02%, having the revenues showcasing 0.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 366.20M.

Analysts verdict on Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Replay Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.21, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Replay Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +0.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 320,918 in trading volumes.

Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Replay Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Replay Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.20%, alongside a boost of 1.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.69% during last recorded quarter.